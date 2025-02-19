Over 200 Samsung workers continue stir after being denied entry into unit

CHENNAI: As many as 200 Samsung India workers, who were denied entry into the premises of the manufacturing plant, continued their protest on day two at an open ground in Vellagate in Kancheepuram on Tuesday. The protesting workers are those who had stepped outside the company premises for medical or personal reasons in the midst of a sit-in strike.

The workers said their access cards have since been blocked and they have been denied entry back into the company premises. The conciliation talks are to be held on Wednesday but the protest will go on simultaneously, said members of the CITU who organised the protest.

Meanwhile, the sit-in strike by around 500 workers inside the manufacturing plant over the suspension orders of three office-bearers of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) has been continuing since February 5.

“We will continue to protest until the workers outside are allowed entry and the suspension orders against the three workers revoked. If we are not satisfied with the outcome of the talks, we will plan more protests,” said S Sivakumar of CITU Kancheepuram.