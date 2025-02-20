Day after complaint, two non-Brahmin priests perform Kumbabhishekam at Vayalur temple

TIRUCHY: A day after petitioning the chief minister’s special cell that they were never allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity since their appointment in 2021.

Two non-Brahmin priests of Subramanya Swamy Temple in Vayalur performed the Kumbabhishekam (consecration) ceremony at the temple on Wednesday. The move comes after the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department officials intervened in the matter.

The consecration ceremony went off peacefully. The last time it was held in 2006. The duo, S Prabu (34) and S Jayapal (34), appointed by the government under a state scheme allowing people from all castes to become priests, were appointed as priests at the temple under the ‘Anaivarum Archagar Aagalam’ scheme.