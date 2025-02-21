Don't throw stones at beehive: CM Stalin hits back at Pradhan

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday lashed out at the Centre warning it not to throw stones at the beehive and said he will not permit any activities inimical to Tamil language, the state and its people, on the soil, so long as he and his DMK existed.

Seeking to turn the tables on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the National Education Policy (NEP) row, he said Pradhan has replied to the state's plea for Rs 2,152 crore funds for the education department by asking the state not to do politics in education.

"Who is doing politics in education - you or us? Is the blackmail that fund release only if the trilingual policy was accepted, not politics? Is imposing Hindi in the name of NEP, not politics? Is converting a multi-lingual and plural country into a single-language country and one nation, not politics? Is not converting the funds meant for a scheme as a 'condition' for implementing another scheme, not politics? Stalin asked.

The Central Minister should ponder who was really doing politics, the DMK president said.

While the DMK government spent funds for people's welfare measures, the BJP-led government was spending to fan communal tension and thrusting Hindi, he alleged.