Customs officer faces probe for major bribery scheme involving crores in duty evasion

‘Customs’ closure letter obtained with forged docus’

Under the EPCG scheme, industries are allowed to import capital goods at zero customs duty under the condition of manufacturing products meant for export.

For importers who failed to export the required quantum of manufactured products, called the Export Obligation (EO), the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) last year announced an amnesty scheme, under which they were offered exemption from penalties and other legal action, provided they pay the customs duty they should have originally paid while importing the capital goods.

Chorasiya allegedly obtained details of these defaulting firms, contacted them and promised them to help evade payment of the duty in return for a 30% cut as his “fee”. He promised to procure from Customs the Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC), duty payment challans, official bank guarantees and certificates from the DGFT to show that the duty had been properly paid.

For instance, a Chennai-based manufacturer contracted by Indian Railways for many projects including the Vande Bharat train, allegedly paid `50 lakh bribe to Chorasiya to evade a Rs 1.66 crore duty payment. Customs found that though no duty was paid, a closure letter under the amnesty scheme had been issued by DGFT. Verification of records showed that it had been obtained using forged documents which included the challan.

The customs probe found that electronic stamps of the assistant commissioner of the Customs EODC section, the letterhead of the section and challans were forged. Contradictory file numbers were also found in applications submitted under the amnesty scheme. Entries in the EODC section register were forged with unknown signatures as though department officers had reconciled the documents and closed the case after verification.

When the officials smelled fraud based on the irregularities and contradictions in the documents, they could not immediately figure out that Chorasiya was behind it. They began the probe with the companies that seemed to have fraudulently obtained the clearance. The companies reportedly confessed to paying the bribe to one Sethu. Many said they met him at a now demolished hotel on Cathedral Road in Chennai.

On suspicion that it could be Chorasiya since he was suspended a few months before on similar charges, the officials showed his picture to the personnel of these companies, all of whom recognised him as Sethu. TNIE has a list of around 10-15 companies and the alleged bribe amounts paid to Chorasiya/Sethu. During investigation, customs dug up records of more than 500 companies from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states that Chorasiya allegedly contacted, sources said.