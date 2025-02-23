Anyone free to join, quit ‘democratic’ NTK: Seeman

MADURAI: In the wake of speculations that Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) women’s wing leader Kaliammal may quit, NTK chief Seeman said Kaliammal has every right to decide whether she wishes to stay or quit.

Speaking to media persons at the Madurai airport on Saturday, Seeman reacted to Kaliammal’s plan to quit, saying it is ‘autumn season’ and ‘leaves falling is natural’.

“If anyone wishes to join the party, we welcome them, and if they quit, we convey our wishes as it is a democratic party. Each has a right to join or to quit, just like how leaves naturally fall during autumn. In the early days, no one informed the party when they quit. But now, they leave a letter due to media attention,” Seeman said.

Further, the NTK leader affirmed that the party is against the three-language policy. “Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has not raised any concerns whenever welfare schemes of the state are taken away by the central government, such as the Cauvery water rights issues. The BJP is playing divisive politics, and there is no assurance that Tamil literature or the history of late leaders from Tamil Nadu would be included in the curriculum of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.”