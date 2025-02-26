BJP condemns DMK functionaries for erasing Hindi letters

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed as BJP functionaries staged a protest against their DMK counterparts for erasing Hindi letters on a name board of the Tirunelveli Junction railway station here on Tuesday.

For the third consecutive day, DMK functionaries continued to erase Hindi letters on the name boards of different railway stations in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, including Pavoorchatram, Kadayanallur, and Sankarankovil, in protest against the alleged Hindi imposition by the union government through the National Education Policy.

The functionaries allegedly erased the Hindi letters on the name board of the Tirunelveli junction railway station as well. Condemning this, BJP functionaries led by district president Muthu Palavesam entered the station and raised slogans against DMK leaders. They alleged that the state police failed to prevent the ruling party functionaries from erasing Hindi letters on the name boards.

Police security was beefed up by the Tirunelveli city and district police at central government institutions to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, DMK functionaries staged a protest in front of the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri. District panchayat president VSR Jegathis took part in the event.