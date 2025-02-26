TN people aware of 'setting' between DMK, BJP on language issue: Vijay at TVK anniversary meet

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Wednesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu need not be educated since they are already aware of what he termed as a “setting” (meaning a covert understanding) between the BJP and the DMK on the issue of the Union government’s alleged attempt to impose “three language” policy in the State.
Addressing the first anniversary of his party at Mahabalipuram near here, he accused TVK’s “ideological enemy (BJP)” and its political enemy “political enemy (DMK)” for trivialising the language issue by playing like kindergarten children with “hashtag” competitions on social media platforms.
“What bro, it is very wrong bro,” the actor said, in his characteristic style, to an eruption of cheers by the party functionaries gathered.
He stressed that TVK will firmly oppose imposition of another language, keeping aside the false propaganda of the ruling parties at the Centre and the State. He said it is not right to politically impose another language on a State by questioning the State’s language and education policies and it is against the state’s rights and federal governance.
Terming Tamil Nadu as a land of “self-respect,” he said while Tamil people will respect all, they will never give up their self-respect. “We will respect all languages…Anyone can study any language when they want. It is their right,” he said, adding that, a language, however, cannot be imposed. Interestingly, he did not use the word Hindi in his speech.
Claiming that there were criticisms against TVK that its functionaries are all youngsters and all of them hailed from “ordinary families,” he asked what was wrong with that.
He said it is youngsters who stood behind DMK founder CN Annadurai in 1967 and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran in 1977 when their respective parties registered huge victories in the Assembly elections. “That is the history,” he said. He earlier said TVK will also make a similar history in 2026 Assembly elections.
He said his party functionaries naturally hailed from “ordinary families” since his party is for ordinary people and not feudal landlords. “Earlier feudal landlords got elected to power, Today, those who get elected act as if they are landlords,” he said.
He stressed the need for strengthening the party’s organisational structure, especially at the grassroots level with the appointment of booth-level agents (BLAs) in all the roughly 69,000 polling booths in Tamil Nadu. He said BLAs for the party will be appointed soon, following which a conference will be held for the BLAs. “On that day, everyone will realise that TVK is second to no other political parties,” he said.
Vijay’s address was devoid of any hints about forming political alliances for the elections despite speculations in the past few weeks that his party may tie up with the AIADMK. However, in the beginning of his speech, he said politics is strange since one can never predict who would oppose or support whom at what point in time. “That is why they say, there are no permanent enemies or friends in politics,” he said.
TVK’s general secretary for election management Aadhav Arjuna, in his speech, strongly attacked the ruling DMK for its alleged corruption and dynastic politics. He blamed the DMK for funding its corruption by increasing the debt burden of the State.