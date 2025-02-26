TN people aware of 'setting' between DMK, BJP on language issue: Vijay at TVK anniversary meet

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Wednesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu need not be educated since they are already aware of what he termed as a “setting” (meaning a covert understanding) between the BJP and the DMK on the issue of the Union government’s alleged attempt to impose “three language” policy in the State.

Addressing the first anniversary of his party at Mahabalipuram near here, he accused TVK’s “ideological enemy (BJP)” and its political enemy “political enemy (DMK)” for trivialising the language issue by playing like kindergarten children with “hashtag” competitions on social media platforms.

“What bro, it is very wrong bro,” the actor said, in his characteristic style, to an eruption of cheers by the party functionaries gathered.

He stressed that TVK will firmly oppose imposition of another language, keeping aside the false propaganda of the ruling parties at the Centre and the State. He said it is not right to politically impose another language on a State by questioning the State’s language and education policies and it is against the state’s rights and federal governance.

Terming Tamil Nadu as a land of “self-respect,” he said while Tamil people will respect all, they will never give up their self-respect. “We will respect all languages…Anyone can study any language when they want. It is their right,” he said, adding that, a language, however, cannot be imposed. Interestingly, he did not use the word Hindi in his speech.