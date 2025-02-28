Cops pick up classmate over boy’s death in school toilet

NAMAKKAL: A day after a Class 9 student died in the toilet of the government higher secondary school at Sivananda Salai near Rasipuram, the police have secured his classmate for inquiry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, P Kaviraj (14), collapsed in the toilet after allegedly developing breathing difficulty. Teachers took him to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead. Following this his family staged a road roko at the school suspecting foul play, and the Rasipuram police registered a case.

On Thursday, a video went viral on social media wherein two students alleged that Kaviraj was beaten to death by his classmate. Following this, police secured the boy for inquiry.

“We are investigating the incident. We have found that one of Kaviraj’s classmates, a Class 9 student from a different section, had a quarrel with him a few days ago. We cannot comment on the investigation and further details will be revealed after the investigation concludes,” an officer said.