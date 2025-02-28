TN governor RN Ravi wades into language row; ruling DMK hits back

CHENNAI: Wading into the language row in Tamil Nadu, state Governor RN Ravi on Friday said the "rigid" two language policy of the state government has deprived youth in the southern parts of TN of opportunities.

Southern TN has become a "neglected backyard" and this was "unfair," he said.

The ruling DMK hit out at Ravi over his comments, accusing him of "spewing hatred" against Tamil Nadu.

The Governor, who is touring the southern Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts, took to 'X' to inform about an interaction he had with representatives from various fields, including those from education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors besides students.

He said that it was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite "numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles."