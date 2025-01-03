ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Vellore, including DMK minister Duraimurugan's residence

VELLORE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at four locations in Vellore on Friday, including the residence of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi.

Other locations targeted include Kingston College, chaired by Vellore MP Kathir Anand, the son of Duraimurugan and properties belonging to Pallikondan-based businessman Pooncholai Srinivasan and his relatives.

The raids, which began early in the morning, are part of ongoing investigations. Sources confirmed that both Minister Duraimurugan and MP Kathir Anand were not in Vellore at the time of the searches.

Further details regarding the operation are awaited.