ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Vellore, including DMK minister Duraimurugan's residence

VELLORE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at four locations in Vellore on Friday, including the residence of Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi.
Other locations targeted include Kingston College, chaired by Vellore MP Kathir Anand, the son of Duraimurugan and properties belonging to Pallikondan-based businessman Pooncholai Srinivasan and his relatives.
The raids, which began early in the morning, are part of ongoing investigations. Sources confirmed that both Minister Duraimurugan and MP Kathir Anand were not in Vellore at the time of the searches.
Further details regarding the operation are awaited.
This is not the first time the ED has raided properties linked to Duraimurugan and his family. During the 2019 parliamentary elections, Kathir Anand, son of DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, contested from the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency.
On the night of March 29, 2019, and into the next day, Income Tax officials conducted surprise raids on Duraimurugan's residence and a college owned by Kathir Anand. The raids were reportedly carried out on the grounds of an alleged attempt to bribe voters, with Rs. 10.57 lakh seized from Duraimurugan's home.
On April 1, 2019, a further round of raids was conducted by Income Tax officials from Chennai, accompanied by paramilitary forces.
Six locations were targeted, including the residence of Pooncholai Srinivasan, a close associate of Duraimurugan, and a cement godown owned by his relative. A total of Rs. 11.51 crore was seized in cash, stored in bundles and boxes.
In addition to these matters, it is alleged that the ED may also be investigating illegal sand quarrying activities.
Already, five district collectors from Vellore, Ariyalur, Karur, Trichy, and Thanjavur have appeared before the ED in Chennai regarding illegal sand mining.