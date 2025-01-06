Two HMPV cases in TN are stable, being monitored: TN Health Department

The release said no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens has been detected in Tamil Nadu. It said the government is continuously monitoring influenza like illnesses(ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) closely.

The release highlighted that, in the video conference conducted on Monday with the presence of senior officials from all the State government, the Government of India has clarified that the HMPV virus remains stable and is not a cause for concern to panic

It further said that the preventive measures for HMPV infection are similar to any other respiratory infections, which included covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to a health facility, if need arises.

HMPV was first identified in 2001 and can cause respiratory tract illnesses.