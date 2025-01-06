Two HMPV cases in TN are stable, being monitored: TN Health Department

CHENNAI: Following the panic over spread of infections caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), the Tamil Nadu government, while confirming two reported cases in the State, said that HMPV is not a new virus and the infections are “self-limiting” and resolved with symptomatic care, which included hydration and rest. It urged the public to not panic.
A release by Health Secretary Surpriya Sahu said two cases of HMPV infections have been reported, one each in Chennai and Salem, and both the patients are stable.
The release said no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens has been detected in Tamil Nadu. It said the government is continuously monitoring influenza like illnesses(ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) closely.
The release highlighted that, in the video conference conducted on Monday with the presence of senior officials from all the State government, the Government of India has clarified that the HMPV virus remains stable and is not a cause for concern to panic
It further said that the preventive measures for HMPV infection are similar to any other respiratory infections, which included covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, washing hands, wearing masks in crowded places and reporting to a health facility, if need arises.
HMPV was first identified in 2001 and can cause respiratory tract illnesses.