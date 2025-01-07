Governor's address: Jobs for women up due to govt’s action to ensure safety

CHENNAI: The address prepared by the state government, which Governor RN Ravi did not deliver in the Assembly on Monday, said the government’s dedication to safety and security have significantly contributed to increased employment opportunities for women.

The Tamil version of the address was read out by Speaker M Appavu after the governor walked out of the Assembly. The address said 41% of all working women in factories in India are employed in Tamil Nadu. Further, the peace and stability in the state have made it a preferred destination for industrial investments in the country.

“This government continues to have a zero-tolerance approach towards drugs and narcotics. Through frequent raids, special anti-drug drives, awareness campaigns and enhanced border checkposts, the government has been making all efforts to curb this menace. Furthermore, the government has taken a proactive stance against cyber crimes, employing advanced technology and diligent investigative methods to trace and apprehend criminals,” the governor’s address said.

The government also said the Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution urging the union government to immediately commence the decadal census along with a caste-based national population census. “We hope the union government will heed to this request without further delay,” the address said.

To give fillip to industrial growth, the government has identified an additional 45,000 acres to create industrial land banks, out of which an acquisition of 14,000 acres has been completed. New Sipcot parks are being established in industrially backward regions such as Thanjavur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri and Theni districts.