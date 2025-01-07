Reminders to recite anthem sent well in advance, but ignored, says Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, who has been at loggerheads with the DMK government ever since he assumed office in 2021, clashed with the government on Monday over the old issue of non-recital of national anthem at the beginning of his customary address of the Assembly.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan, after the governor walked out, charged that the Constitution and the national anthem were once again insulted in the Assembly.

“The national anthem is sung or played at the beginning and the conclusion of the governor’s address in every state Assembly in the country,” the statement said. Pointing out that it is mandatory as per the “National anthem code,” it said even after “repeated reminders” conveyed “well in advance”, the requests were ignored.

Within 10 minutes of the governor leaving the House, the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X that when the governor noticed that only the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu was sung, he “respectfully reminded” the House of its Constitutional duty and “fervently appealed” to the chief minister and the speaker to play the national anthem, but “they cussedly refused”.