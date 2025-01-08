It may be a toss-up between DMK & Congress in Erode bypoll

CHENNAI/ERODE: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the schedule for the Erode (East) by-election, the DMK-led alliance is yet to reveal whether the seat will be contested by Congress, which held it earlier, or the ruling DMK. This is unlike the last bypoll to the constituency in February 2023, when it was obvious from the beginning that the seat would go to Congress.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, while addressing newspersons recently, expressed hope that the Congress would surely contest again. However, he sounded cautious on Tuesday when he told TNIE, “We will discuss the issue with the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) and Chief Minister MK Stalin before making a decision.”