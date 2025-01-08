TNGECL invites private players to set Up off-river pumped storage projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has taken a major step to boost renewable energy capacity by inviting private players to establish off-river Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) on their privately owned land.

The initiative aims to identify and develop potential sites for energy storage that can help foster a more stable and sustainable power grid.

A senior official from TNGECL told TNIE, “The green energy corporation is waiting for the approval of the state government’s finance department for this off-river PSP concept. An official announcement is expected in the second week of January 2025.”

Pumped storage is a type of hydroelectric energy storage system in which water is pumped from a lower reservoir to an upper one when there is surplus power. When demand increases, the stored water flows back to the lower reservoir through turbines, generating electricity.