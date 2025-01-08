TNGECL invites private players to set Up off-river pumped storage projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has taken a major step to boost renewable energy capacity by inviting private players to establish off-river Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) on their privately owned land.
The initiative aims to identify and develop potential sites for energy storage that can help foster a more stable and sustainable power grid.
A senior official from TNGECL told TNIE, “The green energy corporation is waiting for the approval of the state government’s finance department for this off-river PSP concept. An official announcement is expected in the second week of January 2025.”
Pumped storage is a type of hydroelectric energy storage system in which water is pumped from a lower reservoir to an upper one when there is surplus power. When demand increases, the stored water flows back to the lower reservoir through turbines, generating electricity.
Off-river PSPs refer to projects where both the upper and lower reservoirs are located away from rivers, reducing ecological disruption. Explaining the model proposed by TNGECL, the official highlighted the potential in private estates in hill regions like the Nilgiris and Courtallam, which have natural waterfalls suitable for PSPs. “There is untapped potential for PSP development in these areas. Our call is open to all landowners with adequate water resources who can approach TNGECL and set up PSPs on their lands,” he said.
Another senior official added that the state has significant potential for both on-river and off-river PSPs. For off-river PSPs, which have minimal environmental impact, TNGECL has identified the Kalvarayan Hills as a key location. “We have already prepared a detailed project report with the help of private consultants,” the official said. The Adani Group has also been planning a large-scale off-river PSP in Vellore district as per a Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the Tamil Nadu government during the Global Investors Meet in 2025.
This initiative by TNGECL is expected to attract private investment, improve energy storage infrastructure, and enhance Tamil Nadu’s position as a leader in renewable energy development.