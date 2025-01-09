DVAC case: Prison SP denied advance bail

However, the SP denied the allegations claiming that the materials were purchased only based on the tender floated by the DGP and she is not directly involved in this process. The other five petitioners were S Srinivasan and his wife Shanthi, who are traders from Chennai and S Sankarasubbu, a businessman, his wife Dhanalakshmi and daughter Venkateshwari.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who heard the petitions, noted that although the case pertained to misappropriation of funds between 2016 and 2021, the prison records for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 were not available and therefore the investigation is being conducted only for the years 2019 to 2021.

“The case in hand is only a tip of the iceberg and the actual loss sustained by the government will have to be still ascertained,” the judge observed.