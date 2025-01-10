DMK, AIADMK on same page on resolution against UGC

CHENNAI: A rarity of both the Dravidian majors — ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK — wholeheartedly coming together in the Assembly on an issue without any reservations was witnessed on Thursday when the AIADMK strongly backed the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding the immediate withdrawal of the new UGC’s draft regulations regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors.

Going a step further, the AIADMK even urged the CM to launch a national-level struggle to stop this move by getting the support of CMs of other states as he did in the case of NEET and the ‘One Nation One Election’, which was interestingly supported by AIADMK.

The principal opposition party described the centre’s move as a war waged against the state government to snatch away its rights.

“The AIADMK registers its strongest condemnation for the attempt to snatch away the autonomy of the excellent higher education institutions of Tamil Nadu and the rights of the state. According to the Constitution, the subject of education is in the Concurrent List. However, the UGC releasing the draft regulations unilaterally is against the Constitution,” said AIADMK MLA and former minister Agri SS Krishnamurthi, taking part in the discussion on the resolution.

He said that the AIADMK would oppose any legislation brought by the union government, which goes against the interest of TN and urged the centre to withdraw the draft.

Krishnamurthi said significant changes, including the removal of state government’s nominee, have been proposed in the draft guidelines regarding the constitution of the search committees for selecting the vice chancellors, which would grant more powers to the governor in selecting the V-Cs