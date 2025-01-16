Erode bypoll: DMK starts campaign, Seethalakshmi is NTK’s candidate

ERODE: As the Erode East by-elections are scheduled on February 5, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) announced its candidate on Tuesday and DMK started its campaign. Both DMK and NTK candidates are scheduled to file their nominations on Friday.
NTK announced M K Seethalakshmi, the party’s women wing state coordinator as its candidate for the by-election.
On Tuesday evening, DMK and its alliance parties started their by-election campaign in Periyar Nagar led by Erode South district secretary and Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy.
As part of its campaign, to attract women voters who did not receive their monthly honorarium, DMK assured them they would receive their honorarium within three months.
Speaking to TNIE, Muthusamy said, “The scheme was well received by the public and the DMK feels that all women should benefit from this scheme. Most women are benefiting from this scheme. Fewer women are yet to receive their honorarium. Hence, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recently informed that they will give away those honorariums within three months. This is our promise for this by-election campaign.”
He added, “In addition, the public reception at the campaign locations is overwhelming. The DMK government’s schemes are the reason for that.”
In response to TNIE’s question about whether the CM and Deputy CM will attend the campaign, he said that it is not yet confirmed.
Responding to a question on whether the boycott of AIADMK and other parties for the upcoming by-election has made the victory of the DMK alliance easier, he said, We don’t think so.”sixth unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India will be shipped in 2025, Rosatom stated.