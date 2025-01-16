Madurai-Thoothukudi project on track; railway says no land issue with TN

CHENNAI: Five days after Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the 143.5-km-long Madurai-Thoothukudi (via Aruppukottai) new railway line project has been dropped since the state government did not want it, the Southern Railway on Wednesday clarified that the minister misheard the question from the media and responded thinking it was about the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi project.

A statement issued by the Southern Railway said the minister clarified that “there is no land-related issues from Tamil Nadu government” regarding the Madurai-Thoothukudi project. However, it failed to clearly spell out whether the project is still under way or whether it has been “frozen” due to “low freight prospects” as mentioned in a communication from Southern Railway to state’s transport department in December. Moreover, the statement did not explain the disbanding of the land acquisition unit for the Madurai-Thoothukudi project, which was functioning in Madurai, from January 1.

During the minister’s visit to the Integral Coach Factory here on Friday, TNIE posed a direct question on the alleged dropping of the Madurai-Thoothukudi project by specifically citing the recent disbanding of the land acquisition unit. “The Tamil Nadu has informed us in writing that it does not want the project,” the minister responded at the time and did not elaborate further.

Southern Railway’s statement on Wednesday said the minister heard the question as one related to the Dhanushkodi project due to “noisy factory environment” and many media personnel asking “multiple questions on pan-India railways issues simultaneously”.