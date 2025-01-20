Actor Vijay opposes proposed Parandur airport, stands in solidarity with protesting farmers

Airport project has hidden benefits, alleges TVK chief Vijay

Noting that any government proposing an airport project that destroys 90 per cent of farmers' livelihoods and 90 per cent of water bodies is anti-people, he added, "I welcome the state government’s decision to oppose tungsten mining in Arittapatti. However, the same stance should have been taken for the people of Parandur, as they also belong to us. The state government should have opposed the project. For them, the airport project may have hidden benefits beyond its establishment, but the people are fully aware of this."

Taking a dig at the DMK, Vijay said, "When you were in opposition, you strongly opposed projects like the Salem Eight-Lane Highway and the Kattupalli Port. Why don’t you take the same stand now that you are in power? Why do you support farmers only when you are in opposition, but go against them when in government?"

Calling out the government’s double standards as incomprehensible, Vijay remarked, "People will not remain silent in the face of your theatrics. You may excel at staging political dramas, but the people are wise and observant."

He demanded that the location of the proposed airport be reviewed and that it should be built in a place where the damage to farmers and natural resources is minimal.