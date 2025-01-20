Actor Vijay opposes proposed Parandur airport, stands in solidarity with protesting farmers

KANCHEEPURAM: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay met with the villagers of Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district on Monday, who have been opposing the proposal to establish a greenfield airport at Parandur.
Expressing solidarity with the protesting villagers, Vijay alleged that there might be hidden benefits for those in power beyond the airport's establishment at Parandur. He urged both the Union and state governments to review the proposal and demanded that the airport be built in a location where it would cause minimal damage to agricultural land.
Hundreds of villagers, including those from Ekanapuram and nearby areas, have been opposing the land acquisition for the project for 908 days, as it threatens to destroy their agricultural farmlands.
Speaking at Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, Vijay said, "During the ideological declarations of TVK at the Vikravandi conference held last October, I had already opposed this project. We will initiate our legal battle, and I stand firmly with you."
He emphasised an important message for both the state and central governments: "I am not against the idea of an airport, but I strongly believe it should not be constructed in this particular area (Ekanapuram and Parandur). Global warming poses a serious threat, and the destruction of marshlands in Chennai and its surrounding districts has been causing frequent floods."
Noting that any government proposing an airport project that destroys 90 per cent of farmers' livelihoods and 90 per cent of water bodies is anti-people, he added, "I welcome the state government’s decision to oppose tungsten mining in Arittapatti. However, the same stance should have been taken for the people of Parandur, as they also belong to us. The state government should have opposed the project. For them, the airport project may have hidden benefits beyond its establishment, but the people are fully aware of this."
Taking a dig at the DMK, Vijay said, "When you were in opposition, you strongly opposed projects like the Salem Eight-Lane Highway and the Kattupalli Port. Why don’t you take the same stand now that you are in power? Why do you support farmers only when you are in opposition, but go against them when in government?"
Calling out the government’s double standards as incomprehensible, Vijay remarked, "People will not remain silent in the face of your theatrics. You may excel at staging political dramas, but the people are wise and observant."
He demanded that the location of the proposed airport be reviewed and that it should be built in a place where the damage to farmers and natural resources is minimal.
Vijay further said, "I have heard that you, the villagers, deeply respect and worship your village deities (Grama Devathai) and Ellaiyamman. Please keep your faith in these deities strong. As a member of your family, I, along with our party cadre, will always stand with you."
He added, "I wanted to meet the Ekanapuram villagers at the ground, but I do not understand why I was denied entry into your village. I was also not allowed to distribute pamphlets."
Earlier, Vijay mentioned that he decided to begin his political journey by seeking the blessings of farmers. "As a member of your family, I feel this is the right place to start my political career," he said.
Strict surveillance
In anticipation of large crowds at the meeting, the police conducted intensive checks at the Parandur-Kancheepuram junction. Sources said that the police verified the attendees' Aadhar card to ensure only residents of the impacted villages were permitted entry.
Airport indispensable for state's growth, says TN Finance Minister
Speaking to reporters in Mallankinaru on Saturday, TN Finance Minister said that the proposed airport at Parandur is indispensable for the state's economic and industrial growth.
He noted that due to heavy urbanisation around the present Chennai airport at Meenambakkam, land acquisition and airport expansion within city boundaries is not possible. He added that the new airport will be equipped to handle more than eight crore passengers by the next decade.
On TVK leader Vijay’s plan to meet protesters at Parandur on Monday, Thennarasu said anybody can meet them. He said that Vijay can communicate the locals' concerns to the state and that the state will look into it.