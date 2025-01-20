Tamil Nadu social activist who took on mining mafia was murdered, say police; 4 held

PUDUKKOTTAI: Police on Sunday night confirmed that social activist K Jagabar Ali was murdered and arrested four persons in connection with the case.

They were produced before Thirumayam judicial magistrate on Monday and remanded in judicial custody until February 3

The arrests were made after police investigations revealed that the incident, initially reported as an accident, was a premeditated act orchestrated by individuals associated with an illegal stone quarry.

The four arrested individuals are R.Rasu (54), Quarry owner of R.R.Sand crushers, R.Dinesh Kumar (25), Rasu's Son S.Muruganandhan (56) and Kasinathan (45).

They have been charged under Section 194(1)BNSS, 191(2), 61(2), and 3(5) (all BNSS) for their involvement in the planned murder of the activist.

Police sources added that S.Ramaiya another owner of R.R.Sand crushers, who was the key conspirator in the case, is reported to be missing.

Jagabar Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was a social activist known for his fight against illegal mining activities. He frequently filed complaints with the district administration, providing evidence of quarry operators extracting minerals beyond permitted limits and causing significant revenue loss to the government.

On January 17, after offering prayers at a mosque, Jagabar Ali was returning home on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry knocked him down. He died on the spot. Initially registered as an accident case, further investigation revealed that it was a premeditated murder.