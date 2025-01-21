AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blames DMK for social activist Jegabar Ali's death

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI: The murder of social activist K Jegabar Ali, a vocal opponent of illegal mining, triggered strong reactions from political parties and activists, demanding accountability and swift justice from the government.

Ali, who was also an AIADMK functionary, was killed when he was hit by a truck on Friday. Police have registered a case of murder in this regard.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and anger over the incident and blamed the DMK government for exposing whistleblowers to danger. He alleged that Ali’s identity was deliberately revealed to the perpetrators.

Palaniswami further alleged that government officials, who repeatedly failed to act on Ali’s complaints, are equally responsible for his death. He accused the government of shielding the real culprits who planned the murder.