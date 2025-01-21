AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blames DMK for social activist Jegabar Ali's death

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI: The murder of social activist K Jegabar Ali, a vocal opponent of illegal mining, triggered strong reactions from political parties and activists, demanding accountability and swift justice from the government.
Ali, who was also an AIADMK functionary, was killed when he was hit by a truck on Friday. Police have registered a case of murder in this regard.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and anger over the incident and blamed the DMK government for exposing whistleblowers to danger. He alleged that Ali’s identity was deliberately revealed to the perpetrators.
Palaniswami further alleged that government officials, who repeatedly failed to act on Ali’s complaints, are equally responsible for his death. He accused the government of shielding the real culprits who planned the murder.
BJP state president K Annamalai blamed the DMK government for allowing illegal mining to thrive. Ali’s murder is the direct result of officials’ inaction and complicity, Annamalai alleged. He warned the government of severe consequences if the masterminds of the murder and mining mafia are not arrested.
Law Minister S Regupathy, however, defended the state government by highlighting that the police acted promptly.
“Four suspects, including the truck driver, were arrested within hours. Allegations of a cover-up are baseless. Palaniswami should think about his statements on the Thoothukudi firing (against anti-Sterlite protesters when the AIADMK was in power) before making any comments,” Regupathy said.
Pudukottai Environmental and Social Activists Federation on Monday, along with representatives from multiple parties, submitted a memorandum to the collector. It demanded the formation of a special investigation team to investigate Ali’s murder, including alleged collusion between local authorities and mining mafias.
It called for an inquiry into Ali’s earlier complaints about illegal mining. The memorandum requested a solatium of Rs 1 crore to Ali’s family and a government job to a member of his family.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the incident. DMDK announced a protest to condemn the murder in Tirumayam on Friday.