Doctor challenges IIT-M chief to ‘gomutra’ debate

CHENNAI: General secretary of the Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) GR Ravindranath on Tuesday strongly criticised IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti, accusing him of endangering public health with his recent remarks praising the alleged medicinal properties of gomutra (cow urine) and cow dung.

Ravindranath blamed Kamakoti for misusing his position to promote Hindutva ideology and demanded his removal from the post. He also challenged the IIT-M director for a public debate over the latter’s “unscientific claims.”

“At a time when diseases like dengue, swine flu and Covid-19 are prevalent, what happens if people take his advice and drink cow urine instead of consulting a doctor?” Ravindranath asked.

The doctor said consumption of cow urine or dung can lead to diseases like typhoid, E.coli infections and tapeworm infestations and added that DASE would stage protests if Kamakoti is not removed from his position.

Ravindranath also cited instances of BJP MPs making similar claims about the health benefits of cow urine and dung, while “hypocritically” relying on allopathy for treating themselves medically.

While former Governor of Telangana and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, who is also a doctor by profession, backed the IIT-M director, state BJP president Annamalai argued that Kamakoti’s remarks were made to a private audience. Annamalai added said he would have responded differently had Kamakoti made those remarks in his capacity as the institute’s director. “Since it is his personal view, it may be acceptable to some and unacceptable to others,” he said.