SC stays construction of Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stayed the construction of the new Vadalur Vallalar International Centre in the Peruveli area of Cuddalore district.

An interim order in this regard was passed by a division bench comprising Justices Sudhansu Dhulia and Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Vinoth Raghavendran challenging the state government’s project, claiming it went against Vallalar’s principles and wishes.

Counsel for the petitioner said the construction of an international centre atthe Vadalur Vallalar temple is not only illegal but also against the wishes of Vallalar. A spiritual place cannot be commercialised claiming betterment of the poor and the court should consider this, the counsel argued. Ordering a stay on any new construction, the apex court said, “A status quo would remain until the hearing on the matter is completed.”

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the state government to respond to the appeal and posted the matter for further hearing on February 28. Earlier, in Chennai, a case was filed in the Madras High Court against the permission granted to set up the centre at the Vallalar Sathya Gnana Sabha located in Vadalur (Cuddalore district) and to construct a nursing home, a Siddha hospital, and other constructions on land one km away from the temple, by converting an agricultural land.