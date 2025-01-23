IIT-Madras team conducts survey on soil erosion at Tiruchendur temple beach

THOOTHUKUDI: Experts from the Ocean Engineering Department of IIT Madras have started a survey at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple beach, which has been subject to erosion over the past few months.

The beach has been subjected to severe erosion over the past few months, allegedly right after groyne structures such as arch bait and breakwater detachments were constructed off Amalinagar coast, one kilometre south of the temple.

Strong waves had eroded at least eight feet of soil from the seashore, posing a grave risk for the devotees visiting the temple.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and officials inspected the beach last week and assured an inspection by the experts of IIT - Madras.

Meanwhile, the IIT experts surveyed the eroded parts of the beach with the Real Time Kinematic Method (RTK) to analyze the erosion and its patterns. "A detailed report will be submitted to the government," said an official.

On Wednesday, the researchers of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), functioning under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, inspected the coastal stretch between Tiruchendur and Manapad, as the entire stretch has been prone to erosion and several parts were damaged in recent days.

An official said they will inspect the coastal stretch on Wednesday with drones over the sea and the beach areas, and conduct mapping and other aspects to provide a permanent solution.