History will be rewritten with Tamil Nadu as its foundation: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the recent archaeological discovery that Tamil Nadu began using iron over 5,300 years ago, marking a significant milestone in understanding India’s ancient history. His remarks followed MK Stalin’s announcement of the findings.

In his social media post, through X, Rahul Gandhi stated,“ India’s rich heritage continues to inspire the world. Recent archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu reveal the use of iron over 5,300 years ago, showcasing India’s early advancements in the Iron Age.”

Further lauding contributions by the state, “Tamil Nadu’s contributions, along with countless milestones across our nation, reflect India’s innovation and unity. Let us celebrate the spirit of India that thrives in every state, community, and voice.”

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi hailed the findings, citing a quote from the Sangam era literature Nattrinai. She said that the use of iron has brought about a significant leap in global history and the progress of civilizations. She added, “As highlighted in our literature, new scientific evidence has now established that the Iron Age began in Tamil soil.”

She further said, “This is a proud and emotional moment for every Tamilian, as Indian history will now be rewritten with Tamil Nadu as its foundation.”