‘PMK youth’ injured in petrol-bomb attack dies; cops deployed in Ranipet

RANIPET: Security has been tightened with more police personnel deployed at Nemili in Ranipet, as tensions prevailed on Thursday following the death of a youth, who was one of the two victims of a petrol-bomb attack near Tirumalpur on January 16.

The victim – Tamilarasan (23) – and his friend Vijayaganapathi (22) were admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where the former succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. In connection with the incident, Nemili police have arrested S Premkumar (24) and his accomplices B Venkatesan (20), and are on the lookout for other suspects.

Demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for Tamilarasan’s family, several members of Tamil Nadu Yadava Maha Sabha staged a road blockade near Nemili bus stand on Thursday.

The police detained 18 protesters and prevented more villagers from joining the protest, said sources. Various social activists, including Sethu Madhavan and Arul Raman, petitioned Collector J U Chandrakala, requesting immediate relief for the victim’s family. Meanwhile, refusing to accept the body, the victim’s family members and supporters on Thursday continued to demand justice and compensation.

PMK leaders Anbumani Ramdoss had claimed that Tamilarasan belonged to the PMK, and alleged the suspects belong to VCK. However, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan had denied these claims. The police, however, said the dispute broke out due to previous enmity.

Anbumani also said the suspects were under the influence of drugs and that CM should take responsibility for the law and order issue.