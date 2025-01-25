Charge sheet evokes mixed reaction in Vengaivayal

PUDUKKOTTAI: The charge sheet filed by the CB-CID has triggered strong reactions among both upper caste Hindus and Dalits in Vengaivayal. The alleged contamination of the drinking water tank with human waste came to light in December 2022 after several residents of the village fell ill.

The report filed by Kalpana Dutt, CB-CID DSP and investigation officer of the case, at the Pudukkottai SC/ST special court in January, which was mentioned in the status report filed before the Madras HC by the state government, identified three individuals from Vengaivayal village as the accused.

The CB-CID investigation had relied on 397 witnesses, 196 phone records, and 87 cell tower analysis to identify the three individuals as the accused, the status report said.