Charge sheet evokes mixed reaction in Vengaivayal
PUDUKKOTTAI: The charge sheet filed by the CB-CID has triggered strong reactions among both upper caste Hindus and Dalits in Vengaivayal. The alleged contamination of the drinking water tank with human waste came to light in December 2022 after several residents of the village fell ill.
The report filed by Kalpana Dutt, CB-CID DSP and investigation officer of the case, at the Pudukkottai SC/ST special court in January, which was mentioned in the status report filed before the Madras HC by the state government, identified three individuals from Vengaivayal village as the accused.
The CB-CID investigation had relied on 397 witnesses, 196 phone records, and 87 cell tower analysis to identify the three individuals as the accused, the status report said.
Speaking to TNIE, Muthaiya, husband of Muttukadu panchayat president Padma, welcomed the probe outcome. “The real culprits have finally been identified and we thank the Tamil Nadu government for its effective investigation. Our panchayat’s name was tarnished, but we hope peace will now return. We never accused anyone and always wanted peace,” he said.
Dalit residents, however, criticised the probe, alleging systemic bias. A resident, on condition of anonymity, said, “Naming Dalits as the accused shows how casteist the system is. Blaming the victims as culprits is not a just act. Also, the investigation lacked substantial evidence and relied on preconceived notions.”
S Kannadasan, a Vengaivayal resident, alleged political motives. “The government submitted the report to prevent actor Vijay from visiting our village to demand justice. But we hope we can ensure justice for the three members of our community through legal means.”