Madras High Court cites ‘Iron Age’, asks TN to rid graft with iron hand

CHENNAI: Referring to the announcement of the findings of archaeological excavations by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, which revealed the usage of iron in Tamil Nadu 5,300 years ago, the Madras High Court has said that the state shall also use ‘an iron hand’ to root out corruption in government departments.

The comments were made by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman on Friday when a petition filed by ‘Police’ Bakruddin, a religious fundamentalist, alleging torture by prison officials at the Puzhal Central Jail came up. The officials, who are entrusted with the duty of enforcing the law, shall not turn law breakers; even if the persons are convicts, they shall be treated in a humane manner, the bench said. The vigour with which officials treat a prisoner shall also be shown in rooting out corruption, it added.

Directing the authorities to produce Bakruddin before the court on January 27, the bench adjourned the hearing to the same day.