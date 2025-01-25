Tamil Nadu

Trump’s tariff war can swell India’s kitty by $25 billion, says export federation

India should allocate an additional corpus fund of Rs 250 crore into the Market Access Initiative Scheme to focus on the US for next three years, Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO said.
Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India.
Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India. (Photo | ANI)
C Shivakumar
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: After US President Donald Trump proposed tariff hikes on foreign goods, a Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) study has stated that India can get additional exports of around $25 billion due to tariff wars in sectors such as electronics and electricals, automotive parts and components, organic chemicals, apparel and textiles, footwear, furniture and home decor and toys.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India.

India should allocate an additional corpus fund of Rs 250 crore into the Market Access Initiative Scheme to focus on the US for next three years, he said.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India.
Donald Trump vows to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China; favours India

“We need to increase our presence in the US by showcasing a large number of exhibitions, buyer-seller meet and tie-up with large local associations of retailers and distributors in the US with proactive support of the government. We want India to be an alternative for US consumers after tariff duties are imposed on competitors,” he said.

However, the textiles sector is cautious and any tariff hike could impact the exporters in Tiruppur, a prominent textile hub in TN.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India.
Donald Trump says he is considering 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1
tariff hike
foreign goods

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com