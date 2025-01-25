Trump’s tariff war can swell India’s kitty by $25 billion, says export federation

CHENNAI: After US President Donald Trump proposed tariff hikes on foreign goods, a Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO) study has stated that India can get additional exports of around $25 billion due to tariff wars in sectors such as electronics and electricals, automotive parts and components, organic chemicals, apparel and textiles, footwear, furniture and home decor and toys.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, told TNIE that India stands to benefit from Trump’s announcement as it is likely to impact countries like China, Canada and Mexico more than India.

India should allocate an additional corpus fund of Rs 250 crore into the Market Access Initiative Scheme to focus on the US for next three years, he said.