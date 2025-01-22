Donald Trump says he is considering 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1

In response to a question, Trump said he is looking at February 1 as the date for the tariffs.

"For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25 per cent (tariff)," the president said.

Responding to another query, Trump said he did not "talk too much about tariffs" when he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

When asked if he has asked Xi Jinping to intervene to stop the war in Ukraine, Trump said China has not done very much on that.

"He's got a lot of power. I said you ought to get it settled. I had that talk with President Xi the other day too. I said we don't want that crap in our country. We've got to stop it. I would have stopped it. I had to deal with him where he was going to give the maximum penalty, which in China is death penalty, for drug dealing and he was all set," Trump said.