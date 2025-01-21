Canada relieved as Trump doesn’t impose tariffs on first day, but he later says they could hit February 1

“If they decide to take a close look at the U.S. Canadian relationship when it comes to trade that’s a very good thing,” LeBlanc said at a Cabinet retreat in Montebello, Quebec. “Both countries are stronger and more secure when we respect and honor the comprehensive free trade agreement.”

Trump said he would establish an external revenue service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues and that it would lead to “massive amounts of money pouring into our country coming from foreign sources.”

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said they are “very cautious” but they know they can make sure it is a win-win relationship.