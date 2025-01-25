Turtle death toll crosses 900, Tamil Nadu to cut fuel subsidy to boats, cancel licence

CHENNAI: As many as 50 Olive Ridley turtle carcasses washed up ashore on Friday, many of which were mothers, their bodies still carrying hundreds of unlaid eggs, as in-situ necropsy revealed. Nearly 1,000 turtles have perished this nesting season in Chennai and Chengalpattu coasts- an unprecedented loss.

Of the 50 new carcasses of the endangered turtle that beached ashore, 31 were found between Besant Nagar and Neelankarai and were relatively fresh.

Trawler nets are death traps for these turtles as they keep violating regulations. Hence, the state has directed the fisheries department to launch a crackdown on these trawlers.

P Nivedhan, Chengalpattu fisheries inspector, told TNIE, “We have been directed to carry out daily patrolling within 5 nautical miles, where trawling is banned during the turtle nesting season. If we find any trawlers operating in the prohibited zone, their fuel subsidy will be withdrawn and their fishing licence will also be cancelled. We have also requested traditional coastal fishermen to click pictures or take a short video of such trawlers and report to the fisheries department for necessary action.”

He reiterated this during the Joint Community-based Sea Turtle Conservation Programme organised by Tree Foundation with the support of the forest department in Muttukadu on Friday.