Turtle death toll crosses 900, Tamil Nadu to cut fuel subsidy to boats, cancel licence

CHENNAI: As many as 50 Olive Ridley turtle carcasses washed up ashore on Friday, many of which were mothers, their bodies still carrying hundreds of unlaid eggs, as in-situ necropsy revealed. Nearly 1,000 turtles have perished this nesting season in Chennai and Chengalpattu coasts- an unprecedented loss.
Of the 50 new carcasses of the endangered turtle that beached ashore, 31 were found between Besant Nagar and Neelankarai and were relatively fresh.
Trawler nets are death traps for these turtles as they keep violating regulations. Hence, the state has directed the fisheries department to launch a crackdown on these trawlers.
P Nivedhan, Chengalpattu fisheries inspector, told TNIE, “We have been directed to carry out daily patrolling within 5 nautical miles, where trawling is banned during the turtle nesting season. If we find any trawlers operating in the prohibited zone, their fuel subsidy will be withdrawn and their fishing licence will also be cancelled. We have also requested traditional coastal fishermen to click pictures or take a short video of such trawlers and report to the fisheries department for necessary action.”
He reiterated this during the Joint Community-based Sea Turtle Conservation Programme organised by Tree Foundation with the support of the forest department in Muttukadu on Friday.
A fisherman complained that a few people in Alamparaikuppam have used the banned Ray fish nets, in which over 100 Olive Ridleys allegedly got entangled. When asked, Nivedhan said an inquiry is on.
Supraja Dharani, founder of Tree Foundation, said that after Pongal the trawlers have resumed fishing in full swing and are continuously found violating the ban within 5 nautical miles. “Our Sea Turtle Protection Force (STPF) members are overseeing trawlers operating within the prohibition zone daily.”
So far, the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) has reported around 360 turtle deaths from Marina Beach to Neelankarai. The Tree Foundation has recorded close to 500 deaths from Neelankarai to Alamparaikuppam. This apart, mortality is reported from Pulicat and Thiruvottiyur beaches. In terms of nesting, not even 20 have been recorded so far in both Besant Nagar and Neelankarai hatcheries.
KI Inbarajan, Deputy Commandant of the Indian Coast Guard, said, “Ours are deep shaft vessels, which need a minimum of 15 metres depth. We are monitoring regularly and rescuing the entangled Olive Ridleys in ghost nets. If we see a trawler boat operating within 5 nautical miles, the message is immediately passed on to the Tamil Nadu fisheries department.”