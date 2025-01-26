Republic Day fete in Chennai: Governor unfurls Tricolour; CM Stalin presents awards

CHENNAI: The city witnessed grand republic day celebrations on Sunday as Governor RN Ravi unfurled the National Flag near the Labour Statue on Marina to mark the 76th Republic Day of the country in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, with a low-flying helicopter of the Indian Air Force showered down rose petals.
During the ceremonial march past, the governor took the salute from contingents of the Armed Forces and various wings of the State police. The CM presented the following awards - the Anna Medal for Gallantry, the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, the C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award, and the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal.
On the Marina, at around 7.50 am, the CM drove past the enclosures for the public and invitees and greeted them, followed by the Governor.
Traditional cultural programmes including Bardoli Sikhala dance (Assam), Mathuri dance (Telangana), Rouf Dance (Jammu and Kashmir) and Jikkaattam, Karakattam, and Kavadiyaattam were the highlights of the celebrations. The pageantry of floats organised by 21 State departments highlighted the State government's various welfare schemes and achievements.
“This 76th Republic Day, let us cherish the foundation of our Constitution that ensures justice, equality, and dignity for all. May this day remind us of our shared duty to create a progressive, inclusive, and compassionate INDIA. Wishing everyone a Republic Day filled with hope and purpose,” the CM said in his post on the X handle.
The unease between the DMK and the Governor due to the harsh criticism of the state government in the governor’s Republic Day address on Saturday was not reflected in the Republic Day celebrations on the Marina. The CM received the governor by presenting a bouquet. After the celebrations, the CM saw the governor off. While leaving the dais, the governor’s wife Laxmi Ravi was seen talking to CM’s wife Durga Stalin.
Significantly, the CM and his ministers will be boycotting the At Home Reception, which will be hosted by the governor this evening. Already, most of the allies of the DMK have announced that they would be boycotting this event while the representatives of the AIADMK and the BJP are expected to take part in the reception.
Official sources said the Raj Bhavan has extended an invitation to the leaders of most of the recognised and registered political parties in the State to the At Home reception.
During the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the following awards: Anna Medal for Gallantry: K Vetrivel, Leading Firemen, Chennai district Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award: SA Ameer Amsa, Ramanathapuram district C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award: R Murugavel, Theni district Gandhi Adigal Police Medal: P Chinnakamanan, Inspector, Central Intelligence Unit, Villupuram Zone. K Mahamarx, Head Constable, Villupuram district K Karthick, Head Constable, Thuraiyur, Trichy district K Siva, Grade II Police Constable, Armed Reserve, Salem district. P Poomalai, Grade II Constable, Armed Reserve, Salem district CM's Trophies for best police stations: Madurai City - First Prize; Tiruppur City - Second Prize; and Tiruvallur district - Third Prize.