Republic Day fete in Chennai: Governor unfurls Tricolour; CM Stalin presents awards

CHENNAI: The city witnessed grand republic day celebrations on Sunday as Governor RN Ravi unfurled the National Flag near the Labour Statue on Marina to mark the 76th Republic Day of the country in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, with a low-flying helicopter of the Indian Air Force showered down rose petals.

During the ceremonial march past, the governor took the salute from contingents of the Armed Forces and various wings of the State police. The CM presented the following awards - the Anna Medal for Gallantry, the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, the C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award, and the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal.

On the Marina, at around 7.50 am, the CM drove past the enclosures for the public and invitees and greeted them, followed by the Governor.

Traditional cultural programmes including Bardoli Sikhala dance (Assam), Mathuri dance (Telangana), Rouf Dance (Jammu and Kashmir) and Jikkaattam, Karakattam, and Kavadiyaattam were the highlights of the celebrations. The pageantry of floats organised by 21 State departments highlighted the State government's various welfare schemes and achievements.

“This 76th Republic Day, let us cherish the foundation of our Constitution that ensures justice, equality, and dignity for all. May this day remind us of our shared duty to create a progressive, inclusive, and compassionate INDIA. Wishing everyone a Republic Day filled with hope and purpose,” the CM said in his post on the X handle.