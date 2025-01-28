Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 fishers from TN, Puducherry for crossing IMBL, two injured in firing

KARAIKAL: Around 13 fishers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Two fishers were allegedly injured in the navy's gunfire.

The arrested fishers include four from Kilinjalmedu, two from Pattinacherry in Karaikal district, two from Vanagiri, one from Chandirapadi in Mayiladuthurai district and four from Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam district.

The crew ventured into the sea in a mechanized boat from Karaikal fishing harbour on Sunday morning. They were fishing a few nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai on January 27.

Around 9.30 pm, the Sri Lankan Navy confronted them as the fishers allegedly crossed IMBL and were in fishing in Sri Lankan waters.