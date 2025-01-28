Transfer Vengaivayal case to sessions court: CB-CID

PUDUKKOTTAI: The three people named as accused in the Vengaivayal case on Monday filed a petition with the special court seeking a copy of the charge sheet submitted to it by the CB-CID police. In a related development, the CB-CID sought the transfer of the case hearing to a criminal sessions court.

The CB-CID police, in its charge sheet submitted recently with the special court for trial of cases under the SC/ST (PoA) Act stated that Dalit residents Muraliraja, Sudharsan and Muthukrishnan due to enmity with the husband of the local panchayat president, indulged in mixing faecal matter in the village overhead tank in December 2022.

Stating that the provisions invoked under the Act do not hence apply, the investigating agency on Monday submitted a petition with the special court seeking the hearing to be transferred. A decision on the CB-CID’s petition is expected by Wednesday, by when the special court judge, Vasanthi, also hearing the plea of the accused seeking a copy of the case charge sheet, directed the investigating agency to respond.

Meanwhile, the protest by a section of residents of Vengaivayal against the CB-CID’s report in the case entered the third day on Wednesday.

CBI alone can deliver justice, says Murugan

Tiruchy: Claiming that the ruling DMK has betrayed the people of Vengaivayal through the investigation carried out by the CB-CID police, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Monday demanded that the water contamination case be handed over to the CBI as “only they can deliver justice”.