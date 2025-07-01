DMK has always taken firm action in custodial death cases: DMK spokesperson Elangovan

CHENNAI: DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan on Monday said that if the allegations in the custodial death case in Sivaganga district is proven to be true, action will be taken against all those involved in the death of Ajithkumar, as the state government has been proving its consistency in taking action in all such cases.

Talking to the reporters at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, he said, “Six police officials have been suspended in this regard. Further action will be taken against them.”

Taking a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for accusing the DMK government over the custodial death, Elangovan said, “The AIADMK government opened fire on people who had been protesting for 100 days to protect the environment. When questioned, the then CM Palaniswami claimed he learned about the incident only by watching it on television. Now he is pointing fingers at us. We are taking appropriate action in the Sivaganga case.”

Pointing to the murder at Kodanad estate and Thoothukudi firing, he added, “The murderers in these cases are still not known. But actions are immediately being taken under DMK rule. This is the difference between the AIADMK and DMK governments.”

Responding to a query about the 24 alleged custodial deaths in the past 4 years, he said, “Whenever such incidents come to light, this government has taken actions. DMK government was not simply spectating. In all these cases, the accused persons did not get away. If the cops were involved, cases were registered against them too.”

‘Not a spectator’

Responding to a query about the 24 alleged custodial deaths in the past 4 years, Elangovan said, “Whenever such incidents come to light, the DMK government has taken action and was not simply spectating. The accused did not get away. If the cops were involved, cases were filed against them too.”