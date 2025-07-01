Sri Lankan navy arrest seven Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy caught a fishing boat and arrested seven Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachi Madam for IMBL violation in the late hours of Monday.

The arrested Fishermen and their boat have been taken to the Mannar region in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings. Fishermen associations in Ramanathapuram condemned the action.

A source from the Fisheries department said that about 400 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Monday. A cluster of fishing boats were said to have entered Sri Lankan water, who were later chased away by the Sri Lankan navy patrol unit.

One of the boats that remained in the Sri Lankan waters was caught by the Sri Lankan navy, and the seven fishermen who were on board were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for IMBL violation.

Sources said that the captured boat is owned by Arokiya Daniel of Thangachi Madam. Details of the arrested fishermen have been sent to official concern for further legal proceedings.

The Fishermen association from Rameswaram condemned the arrest of Indian fishermen. On Sunday, about eight Rameswaram fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy, and on Tuesday another seven Fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy. They urged the union government to take action towards immediate action to release the fishermen and retrieve the seized boats.