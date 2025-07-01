Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government places Sivaganga SP on compulsory wait for custodial death of youth

The court also directed Rajaji Hospital to present the preliminary post-mortem report, and the EO of the temple where the deceased worked, to be present along with Sakthishwaran, who videographed the torture.
Express News Service
MADURAI: In the wake of the custodial death of a youth in Sivaganga district, the state government on Tuesday placed Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat on compulsory wait and directed Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh to hold additional charge of Sivaganga SP.

Meanwhile, a batch of pleas seeking justice in the death of youth B Ajithkumar came before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, where a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete, who orally questioned the government about why no action was taken against higher police officials, as the special police team reportedly could not have acted independently.

Before posting the case for further hearing around 3 pm, the judges directed the Judicial Magistrate of Thirupuvanam, who is investigating the custodial death, to be present at the afternoon hearing.

The court also directed the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital to present the preliminary post-mortem report and the Executive Officer of the Madapuram temple, where the deceased worked as a security guard, to be present along with Sakthishwaran, who videographed the police torture of the youth while he was alive.

