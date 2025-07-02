Adi Dravidar hostel in Coimbatore gets drinking water after a decade

COIMBATORE: A decade after repeated complaints, students at the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department hostel at Chinna Thadagam in the district finally have access to safe water. A reverse osmosis (RO) treatment plant has been established at the hostel.

"This is the first time we have received drinking water since I joined this hostel. Earlier, we were supplied with salty borewell water, which is used for drinking, cooking, and also for sanitation. We used to purchase drinking water at the school premises or from shops outside while travelling to the school. Due to the saltiness, we avoid drinking water in the hostel. Now we are happy to get safe water inside the hostel," said Mohankumar (name changed) studying in Class 8 and staying at the hostel.