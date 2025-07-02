AIADMK, BJP appeal to NHRC demanding special investigation into custodial deaths

CHENNAI: Amid mounting criticism on the DMK government for the custodial death of B Ajithkumar in Sivaganga, the AIADMK on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the matter. The opposition party also urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take up the matter suo motu and initiate an investigation.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, said that the postmortem report of Ajithkumar shockingly revealed that there were 18 injuries from head to toe. The report further said the death occurred due to severe pressure applied to the neck, he added.

“This is an outright murder committed by the police force under the Stalin government. All 25 custodial deaths that have occurred under Stalin’s regime are blatant violations of human rights,” he added.

Palaniswami further said that the police, in the related FIR, had claimed that Ajithkumar died of a seizure.