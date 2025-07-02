Ajithkumar custodial death case transferred to CBI; TN will cooperate fully: CM Stalin

FIR details

The initial FIR registered by the Thirupuvanam police at 2 am on June 29, claimed police had questioned Ajithkumar about the missing gold jewellery based on the directions of the Manamadurai DSP.

According to the FIR, Ajithkumar said the car, from which the jewellery was missing, was parked by Arun, who was questioned and denied his involvement. The police claimed Ajithkumar then “confessed” he had given the jewellery to his brother, Naveenkumar, who also denied it and said that his brother was lying.

The FIR said Ajithkumar then named Dinakaran and Lokeshwaran as having brought back the car; they were questioned and they too denied any role in the theft. When the DSP and Thirupuvanam inspector were informed of this, they directed the policemen to “question him again”.

Police then questioned Ajithkumar’s friends Praveen and Vinoth. They allegedly said Ajithkumar may have committed the theft. Finally, Ajithkumar confessed to the crime and was taken to the crime spot where he fell while attempting to escape, the FIR claimed. “Ajithkumar again attempted to escape, fell, developed seizures, and was rushed to the hospital,” it added. He was declared dead around 11.15 pm on June 28 at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

However, on Tuesday, a 40-second video clip emerged showing police personnel in plainclothes beating a man on the ground, believed to be Ajithkumar, with a lathi, raising questions about the events as described in the FIR.