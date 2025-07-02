CM Stalin launches Oraniyil Tamil Nadu, does not rule out more parties joining DMK bloc

CHENNAI: Launching the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu initiative on Tuesday, under which DMK cadre will reach out to every household in each polling booth across the state, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said there is a possibility of more parties joining the alliance. He said, “We will discuss and decide when that situation comes.”

Responding to a query about coalition parties’ demand for more MLA seats, he said, “After the election is announced, we will sit and talk about it. We will tackle it.”

When asked about the Sivaganga custodial death, the chief minister said, “As soon as we came to know about it, we took action. They have been arrested, and action has also been taken against the higher officials.”