Human faeces in Thottanampatti water tank: Cops install four CCTV cameras

DINDIGUL: A day after it was reported that human faeces was allegedly found inside a newly constructed overhead tank in Thottanampatti village in Nalla Mannar Kottai panchayat on Tuesday, the district police installed four CCTV cameras on a pole near the tank on Tuesday morning.

The overhead tank -- built three months ago to supply water chiefly to people belonging to SC communities -- was not put into use due to minor works that were pending, sources said. On Monday, people from Dalit communities allegedly found human faeces inside the empty tank.

A top police officer told TNIE, "The intimation about the incident was received a few days ago. But the locals from Thottanampatti did not file a complaint with the Eriodu Police Station. As nobody came forward to report, a local functionary of an outfit submitted a petition at the collectorate on June 31. Even after all the departments had carried out the inspection, nobody came forward to point out the suspects." Since the issue could turn sensitive, we installed the CCTV cameras on Tuesday morning, said the officer.

After the incident was reported, district officials, including the block development officer (BDO) and the village administration officer (VAO), carried out an inspection and ordered local officials to clean the water tank.