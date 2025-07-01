Two years after Vengaivayal incident, human feces found in water tank in another TN village; probe on

DINDIGUL: After representatives of SC families living in Nallamannar kottai, Vedasandur taluk, lodged a complaint with the district administration during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday alleging that human faeces was found in a newly constructed overhead water tank in the village, officials held an inspection and ordered thorough cleaning of the structure.
Sources said the tank was constructed three months ago to supply water to SC settlement and is yet to brought to use as some works are pending.
Speaking to TNIE, Moovendhar Pulipadai (Dindigul) secretary V Kasirajan said, “There are more than 400 families belonging to SC community in Thottanampatti village which falls under Nallamannar Kottai Panchayat.
On Saturday, a villager climbed the stairs to check out the newly constructed water tank and was shocked to find human faeces inside. Since, the tank was empty as it has not been brought to use, there was no contamination . But why would one throw human faeces inside an empty tank?”
He said the villagers reported the incident to local authorities including Panchayat and revenue department officials. But no action was taken. Further, he said “There have been some disputes between Dalits and caste Hindu communities. Last year, there was an issue between some SC youngsters and dominant communities. But it was resolved through talks by village elders.”
An official from TWAD Board said, “The tank is newly constructed and has a capacity to store 30,000 litres of water. It is a part the extension of Cauvery combined water supply scheme for 20 villages in Vedasandur.
Around 90% of works are complete, some of the minor works are pending. We have already installed pipelines and grill gates. But some miscreants created these issues. We will be cleaning it”.
An official from the district administration said, “A team of officials including Block Development Officer (BDO), Village Administration Officer (VAO) inspected the tank. We have directed TWAD to clean the tank and also add one more grill gate, to stop people from climbing on top of the tank.”
TNIE’s attempts to contact district collector S Saravanan for a comment went in vain.