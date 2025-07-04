Dowry death: Rithanya's dad objects to bail petition filed by accused

COIMBATORE: The counsel of R Annadurai, father of A Rithanya who died by suicide in Tiruppur over alleged dowry harassment, objected to the bail petition filed by the arrested suspects — Rithanya's husband and her father-in-law — at the principal district court in Tiruppur on Thursday. The hearing has been posted to Friday.

The counsel further said they have strongly objected to granting bail to the accused E Kavin Kumar and his father Eswaramoorthy, as they may use political influence to derail the investigation.

"The police have been handling the case in a lethargic manner due to political interference by the accused. The petitioner felt that the police were investigating the case under some pressure. Following the court's decision on the bail petition on Friday, we will move the Madras High Court, requesting to change the investigation agency," said the petitioner’s counsel M Mohankumar.

On June 28, Cheyur police booked a case under Section 194 (3) (case involving suicide by a woman within seven years of her marriage) of the BNSS, and later altered the case and invoked sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against the deceased’s husband and in-laws. Police then arrested Kavin Kumar and Eswaramoorthy.