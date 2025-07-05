Dowry death: Rithanya's mother-in-law held for ‘torture’

Tamil Nadu

The trio --her husband and his parents -- is currently in judicial custody at the Tiruppur district jail.
TIRUPPUR: A week after a 23-year-old A Rithanya died by suicide in Avinashi alleging dowry harassment, the Cheyur police on Friday arrested her mother-in-law, the third arrest in the case. Sithradevi (47) was taken into custody over her alleged role in torturing her as was claimed by the deceased in a voice clip. The police had arrested Rithanya’s husband Kavin Kumar and father-in-law K Eswaramoorthy soon after her suicide.

The FIR states that Rithanya was routinely harassed by her in-laws, with her father-in-law forcing her to read an entire newspaper aloud as punishment and her husband subjecting her to physical and mental abuse daily.

It also quotes Sithradevi telling Rithanya, “Don’t think you can live here like at your father’s house. If you think so, go back.”

On Friday, Rithanya’s father, R Annadurai, and his lawyers met Tiruppur DSP Yadav Girish, urging that the accused be taken into police custody for further interrogation and that dowry harassment charges be added. The trio is currently in judicial custody at the Tiruppur district jail. Police have registered a case under BNS Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 108 (abetment of suicide).

Meanwhile, the principal district court adjourned the bail plea hearing of Kavin Kumar and Eswaramoorthy to July 7.

