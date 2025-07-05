Dowry death: Rithanya's mother-in-law held for ‘torture’

TIRUPPUR: A week after a 23-year-old A Rithanya died by suicide in Avinashi alleging dowry harassment, the Cheyur police on Friday arrested her mother-in-law, the third arrest in the case. Sithradevi (47) was taken into custody over her alleged role in torturing her as was claimed by the deceased in a voice clip. The police had arrested Rithanya’s husband Kavin Kumar and father-in-law K Eswaramoorthy soon after her suicide.

The FIR states that Rithanya was routinely harassed by her in-laws, with her father-in-law forcing her to read an entire newspaper aloud as punishment and her husband subjecting her to physical and mental abuse daily.

It also quotes Sithradevi telling Rithanya, “Don’t think you can live here like at your father’s house. If you think so, go back.”