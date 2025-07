One way to address this issue is to ensure accountability through proper proceedings. “For instance, for 10 theft cases, a police inspector from a local station could be appointed to inquire into them with a team of policemen from different stations, with their involvement dissolving after the detection and conclusion of the cases. The department should avoid pressuring police to complete inquiries quickly, as this indirectly forces policemen to resort to violent methods. The state department should be prepared to accept a potential drop in crime detection as an immediate consequence,” opines another police officer.

R Murali, vice president of PUCL, believes that most policemen lack awareness or training to handle the general public. They often end up treating them with the same methods reserved for habitual offenders. The public’s mindset also needs to change; common people seem to accept police brutality. He noted that the police department needs to transform its internal culture, as many a time, police personnel do not treat their colleagues with dignity, and this internal culture impacts how they treat others.

“If a child dies in a school, the headmaster is bound to face action or punishment. Similarly, if a policeman commits an offence, the senior officer must be held responsible. Only if such changes are implemented, the senior police personnel will turn cautious and apply more scientific and intelligent methods to detect or identify offenders. These days, the police can also integrate a lot of new technological innovations into their investigation to solve cases quickly,” he adds.

Henri Tiphagne, a human rights activist and executive director of Human Rights NGO People’s Watch, sheds light on how the new recruit training teaches the police force how to circumvent or escape repercussions for torture, or how to “efficiently” inflict it. “The training needs to focus more on handling issues ethically. In the case of Ajithkumar, all those involved were aged between 30 and 40 years. They might have an average of 10 years’ experience in the field. Yet, they turned out to be brutal and were unresponsive to Ajithkumar’s inability to cope with his cries,” he said, stressing that while they might not inherently be bad people, there was a clear lack of oversight.

Besides, as Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) Tamil Nadu state coordinator Tholar Thiyagu points out, special teams are neither constituted with an official memorandum nor are liable under any law of investigation, as they are not bound to any police stations. While the second point in the 41 guidelines (SOP) issued by former DGP Sylendra Babu in 2022 necessitates monitoring special teams, the present DGP dismantles all the special teams outrightly. It shows that the present police did not follow it word and spirit, he says.

Had the investigators followed the 41 rules of SOP, the encounters and custodial tortures would not have been continued, he adds.