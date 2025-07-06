‘Nikita’ says she’s sad over Ajith's custodial death, blames DMK man in clip

SIVAGANGA: In a latest audio clip, J P Nikita (presumably), on whose complaint temporary security guard B Ajithkumar was picked up illegally by police and assaulted leading to his death, expressed sadness over his death.
In an eight-minute clip, she stated that she was not aware of the development in the theft case until she heard the news of Ajithkumar’s death. She claimed innocence in the jewel missing incident, stating her silence does not imply the accusations against her are right. She explained her inability to visit her working place due to her mother’s ailing condition. “I have a bad personal life and have encountered many backstabbers,” she said.
Aiming to put the controversy to rest that some higher official had pulled the strings in the police attack, she claimed no one was behind it. “I wanted to offer multiple apologies to the victim’s mother. I always respect the life of all beings.”
She alleged a DMK Alampatti functionary, Shanmugam, is behind many of the information related to her coming to the fore and that’s due to his enmity with her.
On Saturday, DMDK general secretary Premalatha and former CM O Panneerselvam visited Ajithkumar’s family.
Meanwhile, the inquest into Ajithkumar’s death being held by the IVth Additional District Judge as per the directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC continued on Saturday wherein suspended Manamadurai DSP Shanmugasundaram and others appeared.
BJP woman says her photo with ex-party president being circulated as that of Nikita
CHENNAI: BJP Tiruvallur East District Secretary M Rajini has filed a formal complaint with the Ponneri DSP, alleging her photograph was misused on social media in connection with the Ajithkumar custodial death case. She said the misinformation triggered harassment, trolling, and character assassination, causing her emotional distress, and added the false claim gained momentum after being published by some news channels without proper verification.
In her complaint dated July 5, Rajini said a photograph showing her alongside BJP Tamil Nadu former president K Annamalai was circulated on social media, with claims that the woman in the image was Nikita. She clarified the photo was taken during a party event two years ago and is now being deliberately misrepresented to spread misinformation. She accused DMK supporters of being behind the misinformation campaign with the intention of maligning her reputation and defaming Annamalai.
“The initial news reports stated that Nikita was linked to the DMK and that pressure came from an official in the secretariat to investigate Ajithkumar. However, to twist the narrative, DMK-supporting social media pages began circulating my photo with Annamalai, falsely suggesting that Nikita was connected to the BJP,” she said.