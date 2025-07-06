‘Nikita’ says she’s sad over Ajith's custodial death, blames DMK man in clip

SIVAGANGA: In a latest audio clip, J P Nikita (presumably), on whose complaint temporary security guard B Ajithkumar was picked up illegally by police and assaulted leading to his death, expressed sadness over his death.

In an eight-minute clip, she stated that she was not aware of the development in the theft case until she heard the news of Ajithkumar’s death. She claimed innocence in the jewel missing incident, stating her silence does not imply the accusations against her are right. She explained her inability to visit her working place due to her mother’s ailing condition. “I have a bad personal life and have encountered many backstabbers,” she said.

Aiming to put the controversy to rest that some higher official had pulled the strings in the police attack, she claimed no one was behind it. “I wanted to offer multiple apologies to the victim’s mother. I always respect the life of all beings.”