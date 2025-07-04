TN custodial death: 44 external injuries found on Ajithkumar's body, reveals post-mortem report

MADURAI: The eight-page preliminary post-mortem report of temporary security guard B. Ajithkumar, who died in police custody due to alleged torture, by the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, revealed 44 external injuries and multiple internal injuries across his body, confirming custodial torture.

Though the report’s opinion did not specify the exact cause of death, it stated that further chemical and histopathological reports are pending.

The post-mortem, which was conducted over three hours and 35 minutes on June 29 from 5:45 p.m., stated that Ajithkumar was brought dead to the hospital on June 28 at around 11:15 p.m. The natural orifices of the body showed dried blood stains over both ears. A linear scar measuring 6 cm was noted on the forearm, and old scars from cigarette burns were found on his forearms.

Listing 44 external injuries across the body, the report highlighted many abrasions and contusions. Furthermore, it mentioned focal areas of subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage on both sides of the parietal and left temporal regions of the head. Multiple petechial hemorrhages were noted on both parietal lobes of the brain.

Hemorrhage was also observed on the posterior wall of the heart, while petechial hemorrhages were found on the posterior wall of the left ventricle. The genital organs were normal.

The report stated that its opinion is reserved pending chemical and histopathological reports. Specimens collected from the dissected heart, portions of the lungs, kidneys, liver, and brain were sent for histopathological analysis, and blood was sent for chemical analysis.

The post-mortem was conducted by Dr. S. Sadasivam, Associate Professor, and Dr. S. Angel, Assistant Professor, both from the Forensic Medicine Department of Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.